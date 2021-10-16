Christine Kalie is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Kalie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christine Kalie
Christine Kalie is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Erie, PA.
Christine Kalie works at
Christine Kalie, LPC2233 Ebco Dr, Erie, PA 16506 Directions (814) 464-3958
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
She helped me achieve my dream job.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1144645078
Christine Kalie accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Kalie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Christine Kalie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Kalie.
