Christine Kalie

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Christine Kalie is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Erie, PA. 

Christine Kalie works at Christine Kalie, LPC in Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christine Kalie, LPC
    2233 Ebco Dr, Erie, PA 16506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 464-3958

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    
    About Christine Kalie

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144645078
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Kalie is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Kalie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christine Kalie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christine Kalie works at Christine Kalie, LPC in Erie, PA. View the full address on Christine Kalie’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Christine Kalie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Kalie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Kalie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Kalie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

