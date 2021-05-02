Christine Madrigal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Madrigal, NP
Overview of Christine Madrigal, NP
Christine Madrigal, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Redding, CA.
Christine Madrigal's Office Locations
Shasta Community Health Center1035 Placer St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-5710
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christine Madrigal?
She really cares and takes time to listen to me. I finally feel like I'm getting the care I need. She is awsome!!
About Christine Madrigal, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215439294
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Madrigal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
