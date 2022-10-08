Dr. Christine Marrero, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Marrero, DO
Dr. Christine Marrero, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL.
Baptist Health Primary Care8400 NW 53rd St Ste F104, Miami, FL 33166 Directions
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
I have been seen by Dr. Marrero several times now. I feel fortunate to have her as my family doctor. She not only listens to my concerns patiently, but she is actually proactive and thorough in trying to identify various symptoms that have affected me since I recovered from COVID. This is the first time in years that I feel I have a primary care doctor who actually takes a holistic approach to my symptoms and treatment. She has referred me to the appropriate specialists, as well as to much needed diagnostic tests. Thank you, Baptist, for having physicians that actually care for their patients.
Dr. Marrero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Marrero using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Marrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Marrero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marrero.
