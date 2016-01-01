See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Christine Matthews Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christine Matthews

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Christine Matthews

Christine Matthews is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Christine Matthews works at CENTERSTONE in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Stephen Humes, AGPCNP-BC
Stephen Humes, AGPCNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Melissa Carolan, APN
Melissa Carolan, APN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Anne Koethe, ACNP
Anne Koethe, ACNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee.

Christine Matthews' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Centerstone
    2400 White Ave, Nashville, TN 37204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 460-4200
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christine Matthews?

    Photo: Christine Matthews
    How would you rate your experience with Christine Matthews?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christine Matthews to family and friends

    Christine Matthews' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christine Matthews

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christine Matthews.

    About Christine Matthews

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013400571
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christine Matthews works at CENTERSTONE in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Christine Matthews’s profile.

    Christine Matthews has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Matthews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christine Matthews?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.