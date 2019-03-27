See All Psychologists in Redding, CA
Dr. Christine Mosier, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christine Mosier, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christine Mosier, PHD is a Psychologist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah.

Dr. Mosier works at Christine E. Mosier, Ph.D. in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christine E. Mosier, Ph.D.
    1350 Placer St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 242-6079
  2. 2
    1650 Oregon St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 242-6079
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mosier?

    Mar 27, 2019
    She's an awesome therapist and has been really helpful for me. A lot of therapists just chit-chat but she actually helps you work through stuff and challenges you when you need it.
    — Mar 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christine Mosier, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christine Mosier, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mosier to family and friends

    Dr. Mosier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mosier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christine Mosier, PHD.

    About Dr. Christine Mosier, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215950902
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Primary Children's Medical Center, Salt Lake City Ut
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pomona College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Mosier, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mosier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mosier works at Christine E. Mosier, Ph.D. in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mosier’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christine Mosier, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.