Christine Parise, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (4)
Overview

Christine Parise, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Christine Parise works at Community Primary Care Westview in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Primary Care
    1000 W View Park Dr Ste 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 939-3090
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 14, 2018
    I am very satisfied with the appointments I have had with Christine. She is very knowledgeable, thorough and patient. She is also very efficient with answering questions submitted through MyChart. I would highly recommend her.
    Karen Hronec in Pittsburgh , PA — Nov 14, 2018
    About Christine Parise, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700335106
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Parise has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Christine Parise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christine Parise works at Community Primary Care Westview in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Christine Parise’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Christine Parise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Parise.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Parise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Parise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

