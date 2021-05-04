Christine Poncavage has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Poncavage, FNP-C
Overview of Christine Poncavage, FNP-C
Christine Poncavage, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Christine Poncavage's Office Locations
Victoria Family Medicine6130 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 742-4159
Ratings & Reviews
Christine was right on time and had an excellent sense of humor and genuine concern about my health. I enjoyed discussing options with her and her wonderful "bedside manner." I feel very confident that her suggested course of treatment is going to make me feel better!
About Christine Poncavage, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710549936
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Poncavage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
