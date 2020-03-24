Christine Radivoj, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Radivoj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christine Radivoj, FNP-BC
Overview of Christine Radivoj, FNP-BC
Christine Radivoj, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in East Liverpool, OH.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Radivoj's Office Locations
-
1
15655 Ste Rt 170ste B, East Liverpool, OH 43920
Directions
Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christine Radivoj?
Very knowledgeable, friendly and caring. So very happy to have her??
About Christine Radivoj, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1902233752
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Christine Radivoj using Healthline FindCare.
Christine Radivoj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Radivoj has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Radivoj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Radivoj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Radivoj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.