Dr. Randall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Randall, PHD
Overview of Dr. Christine Randall, PHD
Dr. Christine Randall, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in The Woodlands, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Randall's Office Locations
- 1 25810 Oak Ridge Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 364-0067
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Randall?
About Dr. Christine Randall, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1780621243
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.