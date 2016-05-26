See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Christine Rocks-Lopez Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christine Rocks-Lopez

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Christine Rocks-Lopez

Christine Rocks-Lopez is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Christine Rocks-Lopez works at DESERT BLOOM FAMILY PRACTICE in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Christine Rocks-Lopez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Bloom Family Medicine
    10240 W Indian School Rd Ste 155, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 385-7900
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christine Rocks-Lopez?

    May 26, 2016
    I just absolutely love Christine Rocks Lopez. I would recommend her to everyone. She is the doctor that makes you feel safe. She understands and listens to her patients. She does not judge her patients. She always takes the extra time to make sure you understand everything. I rate her a million stars with gilter. It's in her name SHE ROCKS!!!!!!!
    Misty in Phoenix, az — May 26, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christine Rocks-Lopez
    How would you rate your experience with Christine Rocks-Lopez?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christine Rocks-Lopez to family and friends

    Christine Rocks-Lopez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christine Rocks-Lopez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christine Rocks-Lopez.

    About Christine Rocks-Lopez

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639553548
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Rocks-Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christine Rocks-Lopez works at DESERT BLOOM FAMILY PRACTICE in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Christine Rocks-Lopez’s profile.

    Christine Rocks-Lopez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Rocks-Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Rocks-Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Rocks-Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christine Rocks-Lopez?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.