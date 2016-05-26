Christine Rocks-Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Rocks-Lopez
Overview of Christine Rocks-Lopez
Christine Rocks-Lopez is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Christine Rocks-Lopez works at
Christine Rocks-Lopez's Office Locations
Desert Bloom Family Medicine10240 W Indian School Rd Ste 155, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 385-7900
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just absolutely love Christine Rocks Lopez. I would recommend her to everyone. She is the doctor that makes you feel safe. She understands and listens to her patients. She does not judge her patients. She always takes the extra time to make sure you understand everything. I rate her a million stars with gilter. It's in her name SHE ROCKS!!!!!!!
About Christine Rocks-Lopez
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639553548
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Rocks-Lopez accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Rocks-Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Rocks-Lopez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Rocks-Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Rocks-Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Rocks-Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.