Christine Romack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Romack, NP
Overview
Christine Romack, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI.
Christine Romack works at
Locations
Bronson Internal Medicine - John St.601 John St Ste M-170, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Directions (269) 381-5060
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend her to everyone I talked to when looking for medical care. She listens to what I have to say and she is very knowledgeable.
About Christine Romack, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1538641105
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Romack accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Romack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Romack has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Romack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Romack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Romack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.