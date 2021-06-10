See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Kalamazoo, MI
Christine Romack, NP

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Christine Romack, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. 

Christine Romack works at Bronson Internal Medicine - John St. (A Bronson Methodist Hospital facility) in Kalamazoo, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bronson Internal Medicine - John St.
    601 John St Ste M-170, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 381-5060
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 10, 2021
    I recommend her to everyone I talked to when looking for medical care. She listens to what I have to say and she is very knowledgeable.
    Ms Jackson — Jun 10, 2021
    About Christine Romack, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538641105
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Romack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Christine Romack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christine Romack works at Bronson Internal Medicine - John St. (A Bronson Methodist Hospital facility) in Kalamazoo, MI. View the full address on Christine Romack’s profile.

    Christine Romack has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Romack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Romack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Romack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

