Dr. Christine Salinas, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
3.8 (15)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christine Salinas, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Salinas works at Neuropsychology Concierge in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neuropsychology Concierge
    1900 S Harbor City Blvd Ste 108, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 373-1303
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Acquired Brain Injuries
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy Side Effects Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Language Delay Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Child Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Mixed Receptive-Expressive Language Disorder Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Neurodevelopmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychology Services for Gifted Children Chevron Icon
Parenting Classes Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 01, 2019
    Dr. Salinas wrote a detailed, 8-page report on my son and included other resources we might be able to top for help with his autism. She was professional and knowledgeable.
    K. Sawyer — Oct 01, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Christine Salinas, PSY.D
    About Dr. Christine Salinas, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467700013
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Hospital For Children (Pediatric Neuropsychology)
    Internship
    • Emory University School Of Medicine (Neuropsychology)
    Medical Education
    • Florida Institute Of Technology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Salinas, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salinas works at Neuropsychology Concierge in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Salinas’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

