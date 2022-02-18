Christine Schonour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Schonour, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Christine Schonour, NP
Christine Schonour, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY.
Christine Schonour works at
Christine Schonour's Office Locations
-
1
Ipc Hospitalist of New York50 Lakefront Blvd Ste 130, Buffalo, NY 14202 Directions (716) 849-8750
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christine Schonour?
I would recommend Christine. She is very thorough, listens, explains conditions well, and is compassionate.
About Christine Schonour, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285692483
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Schonour accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Schonour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Schonour works at
11 patients have reviewed Christine Schonour. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Schonour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Schonour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Schonour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.