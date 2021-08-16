See All Physicians Assistants in Charlotte, NC
Christine Sowle, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Christine Sowle, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. 

Christine Sowle works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte/Blakeney Office
    5815 Blakeney Park Dr Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 542-2220
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Vermont Medical Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 16, 2021
    Christine has done really good job on my condition, I would recommend her to others.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Christine Sowle, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639188352
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Sowle, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Sowle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christine Sowle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Christine Sowle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christine Sowle works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Christine Sowle’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Christine Sowle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Sowle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Sowle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Sowle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

