Christine Upchurch, CRNP
Overview of Christine Upchurch, CRNP
Christine Upchurch, CRNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Christine Upchurch works at
Christine Upchurch's Office Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates950 Pulaski Dr Ste 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Christine Upchurch, CRNP
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Female
- 1831237908
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Upchurch accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Christine Upchurch using Healthline FindCare.
Christine Upchurch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
