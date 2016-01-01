Christine Volk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Volk, MPAS
Overview of Christine Volk, MPAS
Christine Volk, MPAS is a Nurse Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA.
Christine Volk works at
Christine Volk's Office Locations
Renaissance Fp - Upmc - Millvale111 Sheridan St, Pittsburgh, PA 15209 Directions (412) 821-2277
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Christine Volk, MPAS
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790902955
Christine Volk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Christine Volk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Volk.
