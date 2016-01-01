Dr. Christine Weber, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Weber, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Weber, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Seaford, NY.
Dr. Weber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Christine Pezzanite Weber PHD2234 Jackson Ave, Seaford, NY 11783 Directions (516) 826-4500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weber?
About Dr. Christine Weber, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1831165984
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.