Christine Zdeb, AGNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Zdeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christine Zdeb, AGNP
Overview of Christine Zdeb, AGNP
Christine Zdeb, AGNP is a Registered Nurse in Greensboro, NC.
Christine Zdeb works at
Christine Zdeb's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Spine Specialists - Greensboro3515 W Market St Ste 210, Greensboro, NC 27403 Directions (336) 571-7496
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christine Zdeb?
Dr. Zdeb is one of the Best and Most caring Dr. Ive seen in yers and i wished we had more Drs like her in the Medical Field, she is by Far #1 Dr to me! Thank You Dr Zdeb for everything you do.
About Christine Zdeb, AGNP
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- Female
- 1790259984
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Zdeb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Zdeb accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Zdeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Zdeb works at
Christine Zdeb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Zdeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Zdeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Zdeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.