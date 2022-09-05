See All Registered Nurses in Greensboro, NC
Christine Zdeb, AGNP

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Christine Zdeb, AGNP

Christine Zdeb, AGNP is a Registered Nurse in Greensboro, NC. 

Christine Zdeb works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Greensboro in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christine Zdeb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Spine Specialists - Greensboro
    3515 W Market St Ste 210, Greensboro, NC 27403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7496
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Christine Zdeb, AGNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1790259984
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

