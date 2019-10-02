See All Physicians Assistants in Phoenix, AZ
Christine Zimmerman, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Christine Zimmerman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. 

Christine Zimmerman works at Valley West Family Practice in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley West Family Practice
    8618 N 35th Ave Ste 3, Phoenix, AZ 85051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 374-5571
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 02, 2019
    She truly tries to patinets she cares for them and their health. She helped my loose over 80lbs, very smart, direct, caring and professional.
    Brenda gomez — Oct 02, 2019
    About Christine Zimmerman, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255683017
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

