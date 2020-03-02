See All Chiropractors in Lodi, NJ
Dr. Christophe Oliveira, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (27)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christophe Oliveira, DC is a Chiropractor in Lodi, NJ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BRIDGEPORT.

Dr. Oliveira works at Rehabilitation Institute of North Jersey in Lodi, NJ with other offices in Perth Amboy, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rehabilitation Institute of North Jersey
    1 S Main St, Lodi, NJ 07644 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 472-7465
  2. 2
    New Jersey Disc & DOT Medical Exam Center
    477 BRACE AVE, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 442-0969

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Decompression Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Analysis Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 02, 2020
    My husand and I needed DOT physicals and our experience was GREAT! The office staff was pleasant, the office was clean and our wait time was of the normal. Thanks to all for your Professionalism!!!!! Mr. and Mrs. Floyd
    Mr. & Mrs. Floyd — Mar 02, 2020
    About Dr. Christophe Oliveira, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326287483
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Park City Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BRIDGEPORT
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christophe Oliveira, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliveira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oliveira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliveira. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliveira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliveira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliveira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

