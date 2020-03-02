Dr. Christophe Oliveira, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliveira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christophe Oliveira, DC is a Chiropractor in Lodi, NJ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BRIDGEPORT.
Rehabilitation Institute of North Jersey1 S Main St, Lodi, NJ 07644 Directions (973) 472-7465
New Jersey Disc & DOT Medical Exam Center477 BRACE AVE, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Directions (732) 442-0969
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- QualCare
My husand and I needed DOT physicals and our experience was GREAT! The office staff was pleasant, the office was clean and our wait time was of the normal. Thanks to all for your Professionalism!!!!! Mr. and Mrs. Floyd
- Chiropractic
- 15 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Park City Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF BRIDGEPORT
