Christopher Adrig, PA-C
Overview of Christopher Adrig, PA-C
Christopher Adrig, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Poulsbo, WA. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Christopher Adrig works at
Christopher Adrig's Office Locations
Poulsbo Doctors Clinic19245 7th Ave NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Chris Adrig a few times now and he always takes his time and listens to my concerns. Recently, while pregnant I came down with a terrible cough on top of some pregnancy sinus issues and he made sure I had the right meds and an inhaler to ensure I could breathe at night! He's a great physician!
About Christopher Adrig, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, French and German
- Male
- 1184606089
Education & Certifications
- Duke University School Of Medicine|University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Adrig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Adrig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Christopher Adrig using Healthline FindCare.
Christopher Adrig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher Adrig works at
Christopher Adrig speaks French and German.
6 patients have reviewed Christopher Adrig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Adrig.
