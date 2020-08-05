See All Physicians Assistants in Poulsbo, WA
Christopher Adrig, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christopher Adrig, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Christopher Adrig, PA-C

Christopher Adrig, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Poulsbo, WA. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Christopher Adrig works at The Doctors Clinic Poulsbo in Poulsbo, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christopher Adrig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Poulsbo Doctors Clinic
    19245 7th Ave NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christopher Adrig?

    Aug 05, 2020
    I've seen Chris Adrig a few times now and he always takes his time and listens to my concerns. Recently, while pregnant I came down with a terrible cough on top of some pregnancy sinus issues and he made sure I had the right meds and an inhaler to ensure I could breathe at night! He's a great physician!
    — Aug 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christopher Adrig, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Christopher Adrig, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christopher Adrig to family and friends

    Christopher Adrig's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christopher Adrig

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christopher Adrig, PA-C.

    About Christopher Adrig, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and German
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1184606089
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine|University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Adrig, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Adrig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christopher Adrig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Adrig works at The Doctors Clinic Poulsbo in Poulsbo, WA. View the full address on Christopher Adrig’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Christopher Adrig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Adrig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Adrig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Adrig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.