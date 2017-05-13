Dr. Christopher Allen, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Allen, OD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Allen, OD
Dr. Christopher Allen, OD is an Optometrist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Space Coast Eye Care Inc.1051 Port Malabar Blvd NE Ste 14, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 723-9350
- Aetna
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Allen. Even though I moved to Massachusetts, I still make sure I see him for all of my eyecare needs. Remembers everything about the kids and always is very personable.
About Dr. Christopher Allen, OD
- Optometry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1366530727
Education & Certifications
- Southern College of Optometry
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
