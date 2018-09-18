Dr. Christopher Amato, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Amato, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Amato, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Beachwood, OH.
Dr. Amato works at
Locations
-
1
Christopher J. Amato, Ph.D.24100 Chagrin Blvd Ste 370, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-1166
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amato?
Love Dr. Amato! I've been working with him for years now and I truly trust his guidance and feel supported.
About Dr. Christopher Amato, PHD
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1679570337
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Center
- Regis College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amato accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amato works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Amato. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.