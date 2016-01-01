Christopher Batista accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Batista, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Christopher Batista, FNP
Christopher Batista, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Christopher Batista works at
Christopher Batista's Office Locations
-
1
El Paso Integrated Physician Group PA4532 N Mesa St Ste 2A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 544-0326
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christopher Batista?
About Christopher Batista, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245566108
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Batista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher Batista works at
Christopher Batista has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Batista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Batista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Batista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.