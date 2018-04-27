Dr. Christopher Brackett, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brackett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Brackett, OD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Brackett, OD
Dr. Christopher Brackett, OD is an Optometrist in Evansville, IN.
Dr. Brackett works at
Dr. Brackett's Office Locations
-
1
Eyesite Opticaltimothy M. Crowley Mdchristopher W. Brackett Od4405 Bellemeade Ave Ste 101, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 485-2475
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brackett?
He’s been my eye doctor for 10+ years. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Christopher Brackett, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1548261746
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brackett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brackett accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brackett works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brackett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brackett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brackett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brackett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.