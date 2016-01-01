Dr. Christopher Brennan, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Brennan, OD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Brennan, OD
Dr. Christopher Brennan, OD is an Optometrist in Elkins Park, PA. They graduated from Pa College Of Optometry and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Brennan works at
Dr. Brennan's Office Locations
Einstein Ophthamology at Elkins Park60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 456-7150
Einstein Ophthamology at Klein Building5401 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-7150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Brennan, OD
- Optometry
- English
- Male
- 1801806625
Education & Certifications
- The Eye Institute
- Pa College Of Optometry
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brennan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brennan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brennan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
257 patients have reviewed Dr. Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brennan.
