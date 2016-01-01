See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Elkins Park, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Brennan, OD

Optometry
4.9 (257)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Christopher Brennan, OD

Dr. Christopher Brennan, OD is an Optometrist in Elkins Park, PA. They graduated from Pa College Of Optometry and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Brennan works at Einstein Orthopedics at Elkins Park in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brennan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Ophthamology at Elkins Park
    60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-7150
  2. 2
    Einstein Ophthamology at Klein Building
    5401 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-7150

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Computer Vision Syndrome Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Convergence Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Photophobia Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Viral Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Therapy (Orthoptics Therapy) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 257 ratings
    Patient Ratings (257)
    5 Star
    (237)
    4 Star
    (19)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Christopher Brennan, OD

    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1801806625
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Eye Institute
    Medical Education
    • Pa College Of Optometry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Brennan, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brennan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    257 patients have reviewed Dr. Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brennan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

