Christopher Brooks, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christopher Brooks, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Alpharetta, GA.
Locations
- 1 3060 Kimball Bridge Rd Ste 110, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (404) 388-3909
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to DR Brook's practice for severe anxiety and depression by my primary care doctor. Dr Brook's is a very professional and caring person! I look forward to my weekly sessions and my anxiety/depression is improving! Dr Brook's always has good advice and recommendations! ????
About Christopher Brooks, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1821140237
Frequently Asked Questions
