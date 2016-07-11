Dr. Christopher Brosnahan, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brosnahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Brosnahan, DC
Overview
Dr. Christopher Brosnahan, DC is a Chiropractor in Montgomery, OH.
Dr. Brosnahan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Christopher Brosnahan D.C.6200 Pfeiffer Rd Ste 340, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brosnahan?
Dr. Brosnahan is a great chiropractor! He was able to identify a neck problem I had after one visit. I wish I had seen him before I had spent $2K on multiple visits to an orthopedist, along with x-rays, the procedure where they inserted a large needle in my neck, etc. He explained to me ways that I could improve the way I perform my duties at work, so that it would help alleviate the pain, and eventually eliminate the pain altogether.
About Dr. Christopher Brosnahan, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1306890900
Education & Certifications
- William Jewel College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brosnahan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brosnahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brosnahan works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brosnahan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brosnahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brosnahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brosnahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.