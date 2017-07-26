Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Brown, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Brown, DNP
Dr. Christopher Brown, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Gardner-Webb University and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Inlet Medical Associates912 INLET SQUARE DR, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 651-4111Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 1:00pm
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Family & Internal Medicine - Reidville Road2995 Reidville Rd Ste 210, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Directions (864) 253-8140Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Health Net
- Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have both been very satisfied with the friendly and professional treatment given to us by Dr. Brown. He is very knowledgeable and has a wonderful bedside manner. Every diagnosis he has given us has been correct. He sent us to specialists when needed. We both have high respect for Dr. Brown. He puts us at ease when discussing possible situations we may be having. We never feel rushed during our office visits with him.
About Dr. Christopher Brown, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gardner-Webb University
- University of South Carolina At Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
