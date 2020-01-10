See All Physicians Assistants in Longview, TX
Christopher Burns, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Overview

Christopher Burns, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Longview, TX. 

Christopher Burns works at Diagnostic Clinic of Longview in Longview, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Diagnostic Clinic of Longview
    Diagnostic Clinic of Longview
707 Hollybrook Dr, Longview, TX 75605
(903) 753-3331
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 10, 2020
    This was my first visit with chris burns. I immediately felt comfortable with him. He gave me a prescription that helped with my problem. I had asked others to help with it, he instantly knew what to give me. He will be the one i will see.
    DO — Jan 10, 2020
    About Christopher Burns, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 1841396017
    Frequently Asked Questions

