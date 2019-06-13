See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Christopher Calandro, ARNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Christopher Calandro, ARNP

Christopher Calandro, ARNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Christopher Calandro works at Desai Health in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christopher Calandro's Office Locations

    Desai Health
    8823 San Jose Blvd Ste 301, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 638-8164

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 13, 2019
    Dr C is the best! After battling with depression and anxiety most of my life and seeing several different psychiatrists, I am glad I found Desai health. He spends lots of time with you to understand your concerns, doesn,'t just give you a prescription. Really cares unlike some others in this field
    Dave — Jun 13, 2019
    About Christopher Calandro, ARNP

    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1265675789
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Calandro, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Calandro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christopher Calandro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Calandro works at Desai Health in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Christopher Calandro’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Christopher Calandro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Calandro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Calandro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Calandro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.