Christopher Calandro, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Calandro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christopher Calandro, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Christopher Calandro, ARNP
Christopher Calandro, ARNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Christopher Calandro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Christopher Calandro's Office Locations
-
1
Desai Health8823 San Jose Blvd Ste 301, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Directions (904) 638-8164
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christopher Calandro?
Dr C is the best! After battling with depression and anxiety most of my life and seeing several different psychiatrists, I am glad I found Desai health. He spends lots of time with you to understand your concerns, doesn,'t just give you a prescription. Really cares unlike some others in this field
About Christopher Calandro, ARNP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265675789
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Calandro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Calandro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Calandro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher Calandro works at
5 patients have reviewed Christopher Calandro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Calandro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Calandro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Calandro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.