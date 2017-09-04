See All Counselors in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Overview

Christopher Checke, LMHC is a Counselor in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Christopher Checke works at Christopher Checke, LMHC, CAP, LLC in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher Checke, LMHC, CAP, LLC
    800 E Broward Blvd Ste 303, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 240-6323
    Monday
    10:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    10:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    10:30am - 1:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 04, 2017
    Mr. Checke is a well respected certified professional counselor. I have personally benefited from his insights and vast experience. I have also referred other people to Mr. Checke because of his professionalism and high level of competence. I recommend him highly.
    Ft Lauderdale, FL — Sep 04, 2017
    About Christopher Checke, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1922162981
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Ba, The University Of Tampa
