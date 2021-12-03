Overview

Christopher Clark, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Christopher Clark works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.