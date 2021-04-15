Christopher Coltrain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Coltrain, NP
Overview of Christopher Coltrain, NP
Christopher Coltrain, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, NC.
Christopher Coltrain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Christopher Coltrain's Office Locations
-
1
Ecu Physicians101 Heart Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-4611
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christopher Coltrain?
Chris Coltrain has been my primary doctor for years now. He is easy to talk to, easy to get up with. Tries to answer all questions fully and quickly. I recommend him fully, to anybody who needs primary care doctor.
About Christopher Coltrain, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275960999
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Coltrain accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Coltrain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher Coltrain works at
Christopher Coltrain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Coltrain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Coltrain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Coltrain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.