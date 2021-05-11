Christopher Cortman, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Cortman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christopher Cortman, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christopher Cortman, PSY is a Psychologist in Venice, FL.
Christopher Cortman works at
Locations
-
1
Phyllis K. Jensen Psy.d.l.l.c.871 Venetia Bay Blvd Ste 360, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 485-8586
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cortman is an excellent psychologist who has helped me and other family members. He does have a sense of humor and helps patients discern their real concerns.
About Christopher Cortman, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1629160775
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Cortman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Cortman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher Cortman works at
10 patients have reviewed Christopher Cortman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Cortman.
