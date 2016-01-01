Dr. Cutright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Cutright, OD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Cutright, OD
Dr. Christopher Cutright, OD is an Optometrist in Aiken, SC.
Dr. Cutright's Office Locations
Specs Vision Center of Aiken Inc.792 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 642-9902
John W L Smith Od531 Georgia Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841 Directions (803) 279-5277
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Christopher Cutright, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1497717433
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cutright accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cutright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cutright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.