Christopher Davis, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Christopher Davis, CRNP

Christopher Davis, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD. 

Christopher Davis works at Chesapeake Health Care in Salisbury, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christopher Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Woodbrooke Adult Medicine
    1665 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 546-2424
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Sweetbay Adult Medicine
    1813 Sweetbay Dr Ste 3-4, Salisbury, MD 21804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 219-3769

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Biopsy
Breast Exam
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Biopsy
Breast Exam

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Christopher Davis, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265483283
