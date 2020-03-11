Dr. Christopher Dehon, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dehon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Dehon, PHD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Dehon, PHD is a Psychologist in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Dehon works at
Locations
-
1
Hillside Children's Center1183 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 256-7812
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dehon?
Dr. Dehon keeps his word, and is willing to help in any capacity with a positive can-do attitude. I really need a lot of help and he was there for my son for reunification.
About Dr. Christopher Dehon, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1912130261
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dehon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dehon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dehon works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.