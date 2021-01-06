See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Christopher Della Rocca, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christopher Della Rocca, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Christopher Della Rocca, CRNP

Christopher Della Rocca, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Christopher Della Rocca works at Tumasz/Lobianco Dos/Associates in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Vivian Phung, CRNP
Vivian Phung, CRNP
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Kathleen Morris, CRNP
Kathleen Morris, CRNP
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Leah Fesi, CRNP
Leah Fesi, CRNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Christopher Della Rocca's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Drs. Tumasz and Lobianco and Associates PC
    7257 Revere St, Philadelphia, PA 19149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 338-8600

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Christopher Della Rocca?

Jan 06, 2021
One of the best healthcare providers I've ever seen, thorough, really listens, and is great at explaining what's going on. Never feel rushed during my visits either.
— Jan 06, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Christopher Della Rocca, CRNP
How would you rate your experience with Christopher Della Rocca, CRNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Christopher Della Rocca to family and friends

Christopher Della Rocca's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Christopher Della Rocca

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christopher Della Rocca, CRNP.

About Christopher Della Rocca, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1760995252
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Christopher Della Rocca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christopher Della Rocca works at Tumasz/Lobianco Dos/Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Christopher Della Rocca’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Christopher Della Rocca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Della Rocca.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Della Rocca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Della Rocca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Christopher Della Rocca, CRNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.