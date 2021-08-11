Christopher Delozier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Delozier, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christopher Delozier, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tulsa, OK.
Christopher Delozier works at
Locations
Invictus Healthcare9709 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 994-4000Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Chris DeLozier is nothing less than outstanding! In one visit, he set things on a path that I can live with and improve my health and lower my pain level to nothing or at least something I can function with. I am so encouraged, after so many years of pain -- finally, a plan of medical treatment that works! As far as a healthy life, it just doesn't get much better. I very, very highly recommend Chris DeLozier at Invictus.
About Christopher Delozier, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1134565369
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Delozier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Delozier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher Delozier works at
3 patients have reviewed Christopher Delozier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Delozier.
