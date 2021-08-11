See All Physicians Assistants in Tulsa, OK
Christopher Delozier, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christopher Delozier, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christopher Delozier, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tulsa, OK. 

Christopher Delozier works at Invictus Healthcare System, Tulsa, OK in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Invictus Healthcare
    9709 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 994-4000
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christopher Delozier?

    Aug 11, 2021
    Chris DeLozier is nothing less than outstanding! In one visit, he set things on a path that I can live with and improve my health and lower my pain level to nothing or at least something I can function with. I am so encouraged, after so many years of pain -- finally, a plan of medical treatment that works! As far as a healthy life, it just doesn't get much better. I very, very highly recommend Chris DeLozier at Invictus.
    Donna Hobbs — Aug 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christopher Delozier, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Christopher Delozier, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christopher Delozier to family and friends

    Christopher Delozier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christopher Delozier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christopher Delozier, PA-C.

    About Christopher Delozier, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134565369
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Delozier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Delozier works at Invictus Healthcare System, Tulsa, OK in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Christopher Delozier’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Christopher Delozier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Delozier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Delozier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Delozier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christopher Delozier, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.