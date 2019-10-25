Christopher Dick, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Dick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christopher Dick, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Jefferson Health Woodbury159 S Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Chris is amazing very thorough very compassionate probably one of the best medical professionals that I've ever seen
About Christopher Dick, APN
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
