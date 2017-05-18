Christopher Finnegan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Finnegan, PA
Overview
Christopher Finnegan, PA is a Physician Assistant in Huntington, NY.
Locations
- 1 7 Lawrence Hill Rd, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (516) 635-1550
Ratings & Reviews
PA Finnegan is very knowledgeable and likable. He takes time to listen and explain and does a through job. I highly recommend him.
About Christopher Finnegan, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1275597213
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Christopher Finnegan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Finnegan.
