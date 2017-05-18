See All Physicians Assistants in Huntington, NY
Christopher Finnegan, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christopher Finnegan, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Christopher Finnegan, PA is a Physician Assistant in Huntington, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
1.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    7 Lawrence Hill Rd, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 635-1550

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Christopher Finnegan?

May 18, 2017
PA Finnegan is very knowledgeable and likable. He takes time to listen and explain and does a through job. I highly recommend him.
Stony Brook, NY — May 18, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Christopher Finnegan, PA
How would you rate your experience with Christopher Finnegan, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Christopher Finnegan to family and friends

Christopher Finnegan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Christopher Finnegan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christopher Finnegan, PA.

About Christopher Finnegan, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1275597213
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Christopher Finnegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Christopher Finnegan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Finnegan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Finnegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Finnegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Christopher Finnegan, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.