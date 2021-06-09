See All Clinical Psychologists in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Christopher Fisher, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Fisher, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas.

Dr. Fisher works at Christopher Alan Fisher PC in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher Fisher, PhD, PC
    700 Everhart Rd Ste H1, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 558-0230
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavior Modification

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Activation Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychobehavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Christopher Fisher, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689958662
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Baylor Institute For Rehabilitation
Medical Education
  • University of North Texas
Undergraduate School
  • University of Texas, San Antonio
