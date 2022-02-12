Dr. Christopher Fitzgerald, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Fitzgerald, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Fitzgerald, PHD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Womens and Childrens Hospital of Buffalo219 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY 14222 Directions (716) 878-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fitzgerald?
Dr. Fitzgerald is wonderful! He developed a wonderful rapport with my teen. He was able to connect with my son and speak so my child would hear even when my son was very depressed and uncommunicative. He spent time speaking with me and talking me through a difficult time in parenting. The wait list can be long, but he is very much worth the wait. He specializes in children with chronic conditions.
About Dr. Christopher Fitzgerald, PHD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1184007510
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzgerald accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzgerald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgerald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzgerald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzgerald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.