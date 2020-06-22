Christopher Gavaldon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Gavaldon, PA-C
Overview
Christopher Gavaldon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Locations
- 1 Presbyterian Heart Group Phg, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 563-2500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gavaldon was excellent; when my husband and I visited PresNow, he was incredibly friendly and helpful, making sure that our medical needs were attended to promptly as possible. He is assistant-director at PresNow, rightfully so, as he's clearly a professional, punctual, punctual, knowledgeable, and friendly.
About Christopher Gavaldon, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447345624
Christopher Gavaldon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Gavaldon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Christopher Gavaldon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Gavaldon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Gavaldon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Gavaldon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.