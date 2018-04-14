Christopher George, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christopher George, PA
Overview
Christopher George, PA is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, NY.
Christopher George works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rochester601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christopher George?
Mr. George is an easy going likable man who has dedicated himself to the care and treatment of persons in need of orthopedic medical care. He is upbeat and attentive to the patient's condition. No one will feel neglected after seeking help from Mr. George and Dr. Rouse. Both are part of a well coordinated team effort put forth by the URMC Orthopedic Dept. Professional, polite and punctual describe the pair.
About Christopher George, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1386670255
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher George accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher George works at
Christopher George has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.