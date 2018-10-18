Christopher Guth, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Guth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christopher Guth, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from The College Of West Virginia Physician Assistant Program|The College Of West Virginia Physician Assistant Program|West Virginia University|West Virginia University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - Knotbreak Rd101 Knotbreak Rd, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 642-0634Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Both husband and myself have been going to Christopher Guth for several years. He is knowledgeable in the ortho field and we feel relaxed when we have our appointments and procedures.. He takes his time with us and answers any questions. We never feel rushed.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- The College Of West Virginia Physician Assistant Program|The College Of West Virginia Physician Assistant Program|West Virginia University|West Virginia University
Christopher Guth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Guth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Guth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Christopher Guth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Guth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Guth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Guth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.