Dr. Christopher Haley, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Haley, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Haley, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Haley works at
Locations
-
1
Psychological and Life Skills Associates13885 Hedgewood Dr Ste 245, Woodbridge, VA 22193 Directions (703) 490-0336
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haley?
Dr. Haley is the best Psychologist I have ever seen. He is intuitive and provides constructive feedback.
About Dr. Christopher Haley, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1215035183
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Buffalo Hosp
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- SUNY Geneseo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haley accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haley works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Haley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.