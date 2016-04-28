Overview

Dr. Christopher Haley, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Haley works at Psychological and Life Skills Associates in Woodbridge, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.