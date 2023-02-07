See All Psychiatrists in Paramus, NJ
Christopher Hannon, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christopher Hannon, NP

Psychiatry
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Paramus, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Christopher Hannon, NP

Christopher Hannon, NP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. 

Christopher Hannon works at Family Psychiatry and Therapy in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Christopher Hannon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Psychiatry and Therapy
    37 W Century Rd Ste 100, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6534
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CorVel
    • Medicare
    • State Farm
    • Travelers
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christopher Hannon?

    Feb 07, 2023
    Dr. Christopher Hannon is an excellent doctor, and his support team is always extremely helpful and accommodating. Dr. Hannon always takes the necessary time to ensure all my needs are met. I always finish my session feeling better than before. I would recommend Dr. Hannon to anyone in quest of a great doctor. Thank you! -Alex M.
    Alex M. — Feb 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christopher Hannon, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Christopher Hannon, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christopher Hannon to family and friends

    Christopher Hannon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christopher Hannon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christopher Hannon, NP.

    About Christopher Hannon, NP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457991986
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Hannon, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Hannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christopher Hannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Hannon works at Family Psychiatry and Therapy in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Christopher Hannon’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Christopher Hannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Hannon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Hannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Hannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christopher Hannon, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.