Dr. Christopher Harte, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christopher Harte, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Canton, MA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas / Austin Campus.

Dr. Harte works at Harte Behavioral Health, LLC in Canton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Harte Behavioral Health, LLC
    95 Washington St Ste 588, Canton, MA 02021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 713-4001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Behavioral Activation Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Nicotine Addiction Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sex Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Treatment Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Harte, PHD
    About Dr. Christopher Harte, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    12 years of experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1588090823
    • 1588090823
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VA Boston Healthcare System
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • VA Boston Healthcare System
    Residency
    Internship
    • VA Boston Healthcare System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Harte, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harte works at Harte Behavioral Health, LLC in Canton, MA. View the full address on Dr. Harte’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

